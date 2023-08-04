Aging & Style
Top local recruit sets commitment date

Top Class of 2024 defensive end Williams Nwaneri has set his commitment date for Aug. 14, 2023.
Top Class of 2024 defensive end Williams Nwaneri has set his commitment date for Aug. 14, 2023.(Ryan Wallace/GoPowercat.com/ 24/7 Sports)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The highest-rated prospect in Kansas City high school football history has set a commitment date.

Lee’s Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri announced Thursday the final five schools vying for his services and set Aug. 14 as the date he will make a commitment.

Nwaneri is choosing between Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee. When recruiting network On3 unveiled its latest recruiting rankings July 10, Nwaneri was the No. 1 ranked player in the class, becoming the first player to reach No. 1 overall in Kansas City metro high school football history.

The Class of 2024 product is the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman in the country and the best player in the state of Missouri in his class, according to the 24/7 Sports Composite Rankings.

Throughout the summer, Nwaneri officially visited Georgia on June 2, Oklahoma on June 9, Tennessee on June 16 and Missouri on June 23.

Nwaneri’s senior season will get underway with Lee’s Summit North when the Broncos take on Liberty North Aug. 25.

