Tax-free weekend starts Friday, local business to also offer 20% off

By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Parents and students will save a few dollars on school supplies this weekend.

For three days, most school supplies, clothing and computers are exempt from sales tax in Missouri. It “begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, and runs through Sunday, August 6,” according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

This year, the savings will be greater than ever before. A new Missouri law allow cities and counties to waive their taxes, too. That could mean a 10% discount for consumers.

Cargo Largo in Independence wants to take advantage of tax-free weekend. The surplus store is offering an additional 20% off eligible items for the entirety of tax-free weekend. Their staff is gearing up for a busy weekend ahead.

“I would say there is Black Friday, then there is tax-free weekend,” said Cargo Largo Spokesperson Lauren Belshe. “Bring your school supply list. Know exactly what you are here for. We actually are putting thousands of new items [up] throughout the day, and we’ll be doing that all weekend.”

MORE: How to make the most out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend

One father told KCTV5 tax-free weekend is important for working parents.

“With everything going on right now in the world, things are sometimes a struggle,” Andrew Mitchell said. “So, it’s important that we are able to save a little money on tax-free weekend.”

In addition to school supplies, tax-free weekend also covers many computer and clothing items that may cost more than typical “school supplies.”

“Clothing is expensive these days, especially with a 14-year-old who has grown almost like an adult,” Mitchell said. “I have to put her in adult clothes now. She’s not a baby anymore. So, [tax-free weekend] saves a lot of money in that area.”

Tax-free weekend also includes online purchases.

If you live in Kansas, you will have to cross the state line to cash in. A bill to start a tax-free weekend in Kansas did not pass this year.

