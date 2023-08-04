Aging & Style
Second victim, 15-year-old boy dies in July shooting in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said Friday a second victim has died following a shooting on Sunday, July 23.

KCPD identified the shooting victim as 15-year-old Angel Hacias.

Previous coverage: Neighborhood hopes for change after 2 teens are killed near E. 8th Street in KCMO

Police were dispatched on the night of the shooting at 6:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of E. 8th Street. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive youth male located on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That male was 16-year-old Adan Morales-Alvarado, who was declared dead at the scene that night.

Hacias was transported to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and is currently listed in critical condition.

KCPD said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police still ask for tips to be submitted to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

