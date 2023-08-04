Aging & Style
Salvation Army store in Leavenworth to close after 40 years

By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - After four decades in Leavenworth, the Salvation Army thrift store will be closing for good on Aug. 19.

Julia Jenista, a social worker with Leavenworth Salvation Army, said the decision to close wasn’t easy.

“There were a lot of other ideas. ‘What can we do to save it?’ We’ve pretty much exhausted everything that we could,” Jenista said.

She said it ultimately came down to a lack of funding.

“I think COVID-19 had a big impact on not just our store but other Salvation Army stores,” she said.

Jenista said they are also struggling with not having enough volunteers, which has become a huge problem.

“Without volunteers, we don’t have services,” Jenista said. “Volunteerism is killing what we can do. So, if we don’t get volunteers and people who are willing to give back to their own community, there’s a lot of programs that we won’t be able to start and, potentially, a lot more programs that will shut down.”

While they are closing one door, Jenista said it will lead to them opening other doors in the future.

“Things change, and change can be good,” Jenista said. “So, just because the store is shutting down doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Leavenworth. It just means we are looking at new opportunities to help in other areas that there might be gaps in our community for.”

However, the store closure is unwelcome news for longtime shoppers like Linda Stiles.

“That’s sad that it’s going away. We need it,” Stiles said. “We have a lot of people that are poor, and we need the help.”

The closure comes at an especially tough time, as families are gearing up for the new school year.

“I have children,” Stiles said. “They need the help with the clothing and everything else.”

Volunteer Steve Kouns said he’s staying positive and encouraging the community to do the same.

“Don’t lose hope, because there is hope out there,” he said. “Just keep your head high. There will be better days.”

