Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her...
Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment
An isolated storm or two could quickly strengthen, posing a risk for gusty winds, hail and a...
FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert as severe storms move in Friday evening
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates
On Thursday, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty defended the assessment despite cries...
Jackson County property tax appeals top 54k, assessor defends assessment

Latest News

A cyberattack has disrupted hospital computer systems in several states.
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
Second victim, 15-year-old boy dies in July shooting in KCMO
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
University of Oregon trustees vote unanimously to join Big Ten Conference, another blow to Pac-12