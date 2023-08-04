Aging & Style
Report: Former Chiefs corner suspended following Vegas nightclub incident

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons has been suspended three games following his role in a fight at a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lammons and New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara were both suspended three games following the incident.

According to WVUE, Lammons and Kamara, along with co-defendants Darring Young, and Percy Harris were arrested after allegedly punching, kicking, and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. during an altercation outside of an elevator the day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.

The incident on happened Feb. 5, 2022. In July, Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He was originally booked and pleaded not guilty to felony battery resulting in bodily harm and faced a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery.

On Friday, Kamara addressed the situation with reporters in New Orleans.

“I was completely wrong,” he said. “I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL.”

READ MORE: Edwards-Helaire looking forward to trip home for Chiefs’ preseason opener

At the time of the incident, Lammons was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs organization but was on injured reserve as of Dec. 11, 2021. On June 16, 2022, Lammons was re-signed by the Chiefs.

Lammons played in 16 games for the Chiefs in a special teams role during the 2022 season before being waived on Jan. 23, 2023, six days before Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Alvin Kamara indicted in nightclub fight

The Bengals claimed Lammons on Feb. 13, 2023, and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency this off-season. He will miss the Colts first three games of the season, which begins with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

