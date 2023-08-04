Outlaws represent Kansas City in Professional Bull Riders stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just for cowboys out West anymore, bull riding is a professional sport, traveling across the country and roping in more fans every year. Not only are the pros competing this weekend at T-Mobile Center, but Kansas City also has its own team.

In 2022, PBR introduced the Team Series, placing eight teams in different cities across the country. One of the expansion teams is the Kansas City Outlaws.

The league started just like any other professional franchise, drafting players and trading to different teams. The league now holds a rookie draft every year.

One of the Outlaws most recent additions is Smithville, Missouri native, Koltin Hevalow. At just 20 years old, he’s one of the youngest on the team but has already recorded a professional win.

“It’s all jokes and fun, but it’s serious and we look at it as a way of life,” Hevalow said. “It doesn’t matter what sport you’re in, you represent your home team because you grow up and love your hometown. Actually being here gives you a little bit of an advantage, you don’t worry about anyone else you just want to take it all home yourself.”

The Professional Bill Riders didn’t get their start until 1992, with just over a dozen guys throwing in a few thousand dollars to get the league up and running. Over the past 30 years, it’s become a multi-million dollar industry.

“There’s a million on the line for a team there’s a million on the line for a single bull rider in the PBR single series, so riding is a big deal,” Kansas City Outlaws head coach, J.W. Hart said.

Hart said the adrenaline rush and possibility of danger is what has helped the sport grow in popularity, even televising rides on national television. CBS will air the show at T-Mobile on Sunday at noon CT.

“The ultimate man against beast,” Hart said. “There’s always a danger at every second. Nobody wants to see anyone hurt in a wreck, but it sure is fun to see the wrecks and they happen every night.”

On opening night at T-Mobile Center, the Outlaws defeated the Arizona Ridge Riders, earning their first win of the season. The team will continue competition Friday and Saturday night in front of the home crowd.

