NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation

This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, June 1, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Football League announced Friday that Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended six games after violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Omenihu was arrested in January by San Jose, California, police after they were called to his home to investigate a domestic violence incident.

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 23 a woman told police she was Omenihu’s girlfriend and that she had been pushed to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence but was allowed to play for the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, 2023.

READ MORE: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu

This off-season, the Chiefs signed Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal on March 14.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was traded to the 49ers in 2021. Omenihu was set to fill a void on the defensive line with Frank Clark departing and was set to be a part of a new-look defensive line that included the Chiefs’ most recent first round selection, former Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Omenihu will be allowed to return for Kansas City’s Week 7 matchup, a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

