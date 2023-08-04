MoDOT warns I-70 drivers of construction starting Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers who rely on the Buck O’Neil Bridge to get to and from the Northland will have a new traffic pattern to adjust to starting this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5, crews plan to reduce eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 from Broadway Boulevard to Beardsley Road. The section will be down to one lane in each direction until early October. The closure is expected to happen around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Crews also plan to open 6th Street to Broadway Boulevard Saturday morning. The change is expected to happen at 9 a.m.

More closures are scheduled to happen beginning Aug. 9.

ALSO READ: Missouri State Auditor investigating complaints over Jackson County assessment process

At that point crews will make the following closures:

Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-70 to 5th Street

Crews will close 5th Street from Broadway Boulevard to Washington Street

Crews will close the ramp from Delaware to WB I-70

MoDOT warns the working starting on Aug. 9 will impact traffic. Drivers are warned to plan ahead and use alternate routes, if possible. All work is weather dependent.

Detour Information

The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers will be able to access 5th Street by exiting at Delaware. The exit will be the last one able to access 5th Street and Broadway before crossing the border to Kansas.

Drivers trying to get to the West Bottoms can do so by turning right onto Broadway and using 3rd Street to access the area. Another option is to take a left on Broadway and access the West Bottoms from 12th Street.

The work is part of the $220 million dollar Buck O’Neil Bridge project. The project to build a new bridge over the Missouri River began two years ago. The new bridge is expected to be completed in 2024.

KCTV5 Traffic will help drivers get around any delays the project causes. You can also check traffic conditions around Kansas City anytime at KCTV5.com/traffic.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.