Missouri State Auditor investigating complaints over Jackson County assessment process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Auditor is getting involved in the Jackson County assessment, notifying the county it has received whistleblower complaints regarding the assessment process.

Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick tweeted that his office sent a letter to Jackson County Executive Frank White, informing him of the investigation and the information that must be turned over by Aug. 18.

The letter outlines complaints from unnamed whistleblowers that homeowners could not get through on phone lines to reach the county during the open window to file appeals.

It also questions the appeals process that takes place and the role Tyler Technologies plays in determining values once homeowners file that appeal.

“We have been asking for this same information for months from the absent Executive. If Frank White and his Assessor think they don’t have to be accountable to the Legislature, perhaps now they will be accountable to the state,” said Jackson County legislator Manny Arbaca.

54,539 appeals have been filed in Jackson County.

KCTV5 has investigated complaints from homeowners who question the process and how their values changed so dramatically.

The Jackson County Assessor claims the average single-family home increased 30% in value.

But data expert Preston Smith says that’s simply not true.

He estimates a single-family home rose in value by 36.7% and if a homeowner received an increase, not a decrease, the average is 41.03%.

Stacey Johnson-Cosby ran assessment workshops to help homeowners navigate the process that comes with challenging your property value. She’s delighted with the news that the State Auditor is reviewing the process.

“This is great news for the thousands of taxpayers who are subject to this nightmare of a process that may cause them to be forced from their homes. If the county administration won’t acknowledge the major problems and dangers of their appeals process that is frought with obvious errors from the beginning to end. Thank goodness that the State Auditor is actually looking out for the people,” said realtor Stacey Johnson-Cosby.

Fitzpatrick stated that his office will also look at claims that callers couldn’t get through to file an appeal.

KCTV5 tried calling the number in the hours before Monday’s midnight deadline and only received a message that the number had been disconnected.

