Man arrested on alleged child sexual solicitation

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Holton man is under arrest for the alleged sexual solicitation of a small child.

On August 2, Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff Detectives and Deputies served a search warrant at 110 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Holton.

Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton, was arrested by detectives and is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Day was booked in the jail on charges of criminal solicitation indecent liberties of a child, child endangerment, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.