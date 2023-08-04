Aging & Style
Man arrested on alleged child sexual solicitation

Taylor Bryant Day
Taylor Bryant Day(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Holton man is under arrest for the alleged sexual solicitation of a small child.

On August 2, Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff Detectives and Deputies served a search warrant at 110 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Holton.

Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton, was arrested by detectives and is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Day was booked in the jail on charges of criminal solicitation indecent liberties of a child, child endangerment, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

