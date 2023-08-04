Local jewelry store owner pleads guilty after evading cash reporting rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lenexa man who owned two jewelry stores in the Independence Center mall pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to evading federal reporting requirements for cash transactions.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 37-year-old Junaid “Jay” Sahibzada, of Lenexa, Kansas, waived his right to an indictment and pled guilty before a district judge to information that charges him with one count of evading federal reporting requirements for businesses that conduct cash transactions above $10,000 by failing to file Form 8300.

Form 8300 helps provide valuable information to the Internal Revenue Service and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in their efforts to combat money laundering.

Sahibzada co-owned Gold-N-Time, a kiosk shop; and Jawa Jewelers, a storefront, which were both located in the Independence Center mall.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sahibzada admitted that he met with an undercover federal agent who posed as a heroin dealer interested in laundering money by making cash purchases of jewelry from Gold-N-Time, transporting the jewelry to Chicago, and then reselling it for cash. Court documents said the undercover agent told Sahibzada he did not want any government forms filed for his purchases, which Sahibzada said would not be a problem because no one would know about the cash purchases.

The undercover agent purchased two pieces of custom jewelry from Sahibzada for $21,100 and the store owner did not subsequently file or instruct any employee to file a Form 8300 for the cash transaction.

Sahibzada later told federal agents that he had never filed a Form 8300, even though he’d completed multiple cash transactions that exceeded $10,000 for jewelry pieces.

He faces up to five years in federal prison without parole.

