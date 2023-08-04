Kansas City superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ enters plea during federal court hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs fan known as ChiefsAholic made his first appearance in a Kansas City courtroom Friday afternoon.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, pleaded not guilty to bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines. The court appointed a public defender to represent Babudar.

A multi-state investigation arrested Babudar last month in California. He had been on the run as a fugitive for four months. Babudar is charged in connection with multiple robberies across the Midwest.

Police in Bixby, Oklahoma, arrested Babudar in December 2022, after he allegedly robbed a credit union outside of Tulsa. A judge released Bubudar on bond in February 2023. A month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento, California.

The court affidavit alleges Babudar stole $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, which he later transferred to Missouri. Investigators say he entered the bank with a ski mask and gave the bank teller a note indicating he had a firearm.

The affidavit also alleges the Chiefs fan purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions and allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

Babudar is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.

