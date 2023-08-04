Kansas City mother charged with killing son removed from court following outbursts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City woman charged with killing her 6-year-old son appeared in court for a hearing Friday morning, but was removed due to outbursts.

Tasha Haefs screamed, yelled and cussed during the hearing. She also called the judge and other people in the court “demented monsters.”

Haefs has been in the Missouri Department of Mental Health since shortly after she was charged. While in custody, Haefs refused to take medication or cooperate with her treatment plan, according to information presented during Friday’s hearing. Staff is also concerned that Haefs may try to harm herself or someone else.

Prosecutors and Haefs’ attorney are working to place her in a Missouri state hospital to continue treatment, but are waiting on room at the facility.

READ MORE: Victim of Raytown shooting dies days after incident

Haefs is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 2, 2024.

Editor’s note: The information below is from a legal document and is graphic. Readers are advised to use their own discretion.

Haefs is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors said she decapitated her 6-year-old son Karvel Stevens in February 2022.

According to court documents, police responded to Haefs’ house to check her welfare. Officers found blood leading up to the front door. Officers could hear a woman singing inside of the residence. As they knocked, the woman sang even louder.

One officer looked inside the house and saw a portion of the child’s body.

Police forced their way through the home’s back door. They found the woman, identified as 35-year-old Tasha Haefs, with blood on her legs and feet. Beyond the kitchen, officers located the boy’s body.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Haefs told detectives that the victim was her biological child and admitted to killing him.

Haefs’ family members say she had struggled for years with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.