Kansas City, Kan. police solve 100% of homicides committed so far in 2023

FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city’s police department reached an historic milestone when it comes to violent crime.

The department has solved 100% of the homicides committed in KCK this year, according to Mayor Tyrone Garner.

“Congratulations to KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman for positively leading the men and women of the police department as they produced a nine year low in violent crime, to include a historic 100% of homicides solved year to date,” Garner posted on Facebook.

Mayor Garner said Oakman has made several key changes to help with the department’s success. The changes include improving response times, implementing community policing, and supporting youth programs.

Oakman also created a cold case squad to look into old cases that could be solved using new technology and other improvements.

“Thank you to all the Good* men and women of KCKPD that put the service of our great community above themselves,(they live here too). Your service is both valued and appreciated,” Garner said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

