Kansas City Chiefs warn Training Camp tickets sold out for certain practices

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans who don’t already have tickets to training camp Saturday morning are out of luck.

The Chiefs show tickets for Family Fun Day on the campus of Missouri Western State University are sold out.

Family Fun Day comes with games, face painting, and photo opportunities that aren’t necessarily included at other practices. The full team is also scheduled to be available for autographs.

Tickets to practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9 are also sold out. Season ticket holders are the only fans allowed at the Aug. 9 practice.

While most of the training camp practices are free, tickets are required and must be reserved in advance. The Chiefs use the tickets to help limit the number of fans at each practice. The organization only allows a certain number of fans at each practice to ensure fans can enjoy the experience as much as possible. This year the organization said as many as 10,000 fans would be allowed to attend each day.

Fans who want to see the Chiefs practice before the season begins have a limited number of days left.

Remaining Training Camp Schedule

  • Monday, Aug. 7
    • Practice – 9:15 a.m.
    • Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8
    • Practice – 9:15 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9
    • Practice – 9:15 a.m. (SOLD OUT)
  • Thursday, Aug. 10
    • No Practice
  • Friday, Aug. 11
    • Practice – 9:15 a.m.
    • Autographs: Linebackers
  • Saturday, Aug. 12
    • No Practice
  • Sunday, Aug. 13
    • Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints
    • 12:00 p.m. CT
  • Monday, Aug. 14
    • No Practice
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15
    • Practice – 9:15 a.m.
    • Autographs: Defensive Backs
  • Wednesday, Aug. 16
    • Practice – 9:15 a.m.
    • Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line
  • Thursday, Aug. 17
    • Practice – 8:15 a.m.
    • Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice

Tickets can be reserved online through the Kansas City Chiefs website. Fans can also pay for parking online.

