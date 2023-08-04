Kansas City Chiefs warn Training Camp tickets sold out for certain practices

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans who don’t already have tickets to training camp Saturday morning are out of luck.

The Chiefs show tickets for Family Fun Day on the campus of Missouri Western State University are sold out.

Family Fun Day comes with games, face painting, and photo opportunities that aren’t necessarily included at other practices. The full team is also scheduled to be available for autographs.

Tickets to practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9 are also sold out. Season ticket holders are the only fans allowed at the Aug. 9 practice.

While most of the training camp practices are free, tickets are required and must be reserved in advance. The Chiefs use the tickets to help limit the number of fans at each practice. The organization only allows a certain number of fans at each practice to ensure fans can enjoy the experience as much as possible. This year the organization said as many as 10,000 fans would be allowed to attend each day.

Fans who want to see the Chiefs practice before the season begins have a limited number of days left.

Remaining Training Camp Schedule

Monday, Aug. 7 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Tuesday, Aug. 8 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 Practice – 9:15 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, Aug. 10 No Practice

Friday, Aug. 11 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Linebackers

Saturday, Aug. 12 No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints 12:00 p.m. CT

Monday, Aug. 14 No Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 15 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 17 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice



Tickets can be reserved online through the Kansas City Chiefs website. Fans can also pay for parking online.

