Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Health officials urge awareness as a case of internationally-imported measles has been confirmed in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health have been alerted to a confirmed case of measles that originated outside the U.S. The departments and the CDC are currently waiting on tests to determine the strain.

The current known location and time of exposure are:

GYM: Fitness Edge (10571 Old Olive Street Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141)

07/21: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

07/24: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

URGENT CARE: Total Access Urgent Care (2138 1st Capitol Dr., St Charles, MO 63301)

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 5-9 p.m.

HOSPITAL: Emergency Department at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters (10 Hospital Dr., St Peters, MO 63376)

07/25: Possible exposure risk from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Officials from all agencies are working to alert people who may have been exposed to this highly contagious disease. Officials urge the public to be aware of the symptoms of measles, which include a rash that begins as flat red spots at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Other symptoms often include a rash and appear 7-21 days after exposure; they are:

A high fever • Cough • Runny nose • Red, watery eyes

If you believe you have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider and set an appointment for testing. For safety, do not go to the doctor without contacting your health provider first. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. Individuals can check with their healthcare provider to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines.

Residents with questions should contact their local health department. St. Louis County residents may discuss their immunization status and request a measles immunity test by calling the St. Louis Department of Public Health at 314-615-1630 during regular business hours and 314-615-7677 after business hours. To contact the St. Charles County Department of Public Health, call (636) 949-7319.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.