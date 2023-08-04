FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Friday with severe storms moving in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 5 o’clock this morning we did receive a brand new update of the severe weather activity for this weekend. All of our main models are now indicating an overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning for the severe weather risk. The area of low pressure and its respective front that has been lingering across the central plains for nearly a week is finally starting to see movement as high pressure is forced to the north into Canada and out towards the Atlantic. This will enable the storm system to finally transition east, and northeast. In doing so, a warm unstable air mass will lift into the central plains, and come in contact with this low-pressure system. A slight risk for severe storm activity overnight tonight into early morning Saturday is lining up in our models at this time. The time frame is rather large, ranging between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Some models are picking up the severe storm activity just south of the viewing area and holding there throughout south central Missouri and southeastern Kansas. Other models are indicating severe weather through the metro and shifting to our southern counties throughout the morning timeframe. Please be prepared for the potential of wind gusts over 60 mph and hail developing an inch in diameter or larger within the severe weather threat.

Storm Impacts (KCTV 5)

Once the storms pass, partly cloudy skies will take over with a few isolated showers and storms possible into the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will increase to the upper 80s but will then shift to the lower 80s starting Sunday as we pull in a cooler air mass from the north and west. Small chances for isolated showers and storms develop through mid-next week but overall the temperatures remain below average featured mainly in the middle 80s with partly sunny skies.

