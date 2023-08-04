Edwards-Helaire looking forward to trip home for Chiefs’ preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire is looking forward to a trip home next week.

While most players wait in anticipation for the end of the preseason and the arrival of Week 1 of the regular season, Edwards-Helaire said Friday he’s excited to revisit the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans when the Chiefs open the preseason Sunday, Aug. 13.

“I’m excited, man,” Edwards-Helaire said of returning for a game in his home state. “I already have doctors, I’ve got like 30 tickets already bought for the little softball team that I go and check on every summer. My dad, my whole family, it’s the whole nine.”

Edwards-Helaire said he’s won a state championship game in high school at the Superdome and he was a part of the 2019 LSU team that won the national championship in the same building in January 2020, just months before he became a first-round selection by the Chiefs.

“Every time I’ve been in the Superdome it’s been something to be relived for me,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Being in the Superdome, being in New Orleans and being in Louisiana has always been special for me, so it’s perfect.”

Knowing who will play and how much they’ll play during the preseason for the Chiefs is always a guessing game, but if Edwards-Helaire suits up, it will be the first game he’s participated in since the Chiefs’ Week 11 game visiting the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Edwards-Helaire totaled six touchdowns last year.

The visit back to New Orleans will also be the first time Kansas City has matched up with former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, as he gets set for his second season with the Saints.

