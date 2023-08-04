Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Edwards-Helaire looking forward to trip home for Chiefs’ preseason opener

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball during an...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire is looking forward to a trip home next week.

While most players wait in anticipation for the end of the preseason and the arrival of Week 1 of the regular season, Edwards-Helaire said Friday he’s excited to revisit the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans when the Chiefs open the preseason Sunday, Aug. 13.

“I’m excited, man,” Edwards-Helaire said of returning for a game in his home state. “I already have doctors, I’ve got like 30 tickets already bought for the little softball team that I go and check on every summer. My dad, my whole family, it’s the whole nine.”

Edwards-Helaire said he’s won a state championship game in high school at the Superdome and he was a part of the 2019 LSU team that won the national championship in the same building in January 2020, just months before he became a first-round selection by the Chiefs.

Live from Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph

WATCH LIVE: Members of the Chiefs, including head coach Andy Reid, speak to reporters following Friday's practice. https://www.kctv5.com/sports/nfl/chiefs/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, August 4, 2023
READ MORE: Jones posts cryptic Instagram story as holdout continues

“Every time I’ve been in the Superdome it’s been something to be relived for me,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Being in the Superdome, being in New Orleans and being in Louisiana has always been special for me, so it’s perfect.”

Knowing who will play and how much they’ll play during the preseason for the Chiefs is always a guessing game, but if Edwards-Helaire suits up, it will be the first game he’s participated in since the Chiefs’ Week 11 game visiting the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Edwards-Helaire totaled six touchdowns last year.

The visit back to New Orleans will also be the first time Kansas City has matched up with former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, as he gets set for his second season with the Saints.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her...
Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Friday with severe storms moving in
Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro
Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Report: Former Chiefs corner suspended following Vegas nightclub incident
KCTV5's Neal Jones and Jillian Carroll talk Chiefs training camp from St. Joseph
Neal Jones and Jillian Carroll talk training camp
Top Class of 2024 defensive end Williams Nwaneri has set his commitment date for Aug. 14, 2023.
Top local recruit sets commitment date
Australian forward reclassifies, signs with Jayhawks