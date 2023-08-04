Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dog spotted running loose on interstate during rush hour

A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia. (WPVI)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia.

The dog is now at a pet care center and authorities are trying to find its owner.

WPVI’s Chopper 6 showed the dog running along the interstate Friday morning during rush hour.

He was first spotted at about 7:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes before running along I-95, dodging and weaving through traffic.

At one point he crossed the temporary lanes that were constructed after the highway collapsed in June.

At some point during the mile-long chase, the dog was hit by a large truck. He was knocked over, but got up and kept running, appearing to be uninjured by the collision.

Eventually, the dog was cornered by Pennsylvania State Police off the side of the highway.

They took him here to Town and Country Pet Care Center to be looked at.

General manager Angela Carpino said the dog is getting the care it needs, including an examination by a vet and a chance to settle.

“He definitely went through a little bit of trauma,” she said. “You can definitely tell by his body language, the heavy panting, he’s definitely still nervous.”

Now the search is on for the dog’s owner. If no one claims him, she said he’ll go to Bucks County SPCA.

“He had a collar so we’re pretty sure. We did scan him for a microchip, which nothing came up,” Carpino said. “There’s a few things that we have to do to identify that it is your dog because a lot of people see the dog and they’re like ‘Oh, that’s my dog.’ But you do have to prove it.”

If you are the dog’s owner or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Pet Care Center at 215-770-2788.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her...
Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Friday with severe storms moving in
Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro
Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Report: Former Chiefs corner suspended following Vegas nightclub incident
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while...
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka during concert
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp...
Kansas City Chiefs warn Training Camp tickets sold out for certain practices
A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her own father in 2022,...
‘Have someone taken care of’: Woman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill father