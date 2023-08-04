Do your kids need school supplies or physicals? Here’s where you can get them for free.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Want to avoid the long shopping lines at the store for school supplies? Kansas City police are offering their own giveaway, and it won’t cost you a penny.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced that its Police Athletic League will give away school supplies to whomever needs them, from elementary school to high school.

The giveaway will take place on Monday from 5-6 p.m. at 1801 White Avenue.

The department also stated that sports physicals, haircuts, pizza and more will be free, as well.

For more Education stories, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.