Century-old Southmoreland home could face demolition after historical designation denied

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A brick home that sits on Warwick Boulevard was last occupied in September 2021.

But the Southmoreland home built in 1913 could be demolished.

The 4526 Warwick Blvd. property has been owned by the Vawter family for more than 60 years. Matt Vawter said his mother had lived in the house until 2020. After her passing, Vawter and his brother had been trying to sell the property.

They have a buyer: George Birt of Consolidated Development Partners.

Birt has overseen more than $200 million of new development in Kansas City, namely apartment complexes and multi-housing buildings.

Southmoreland neighbors contend the loss of the Warwick mansion would leave a gaping hole for residents.

“Its demolition without a plan would be a blight on our neighborhood,” said David Tran, who owns a property just around the corner from the Warwick home.

Community members have joined forces to request historical designation status to preserve the vacation mansion. Steve Vawter contended the repairs needed to make the home inhabitable would be just as much as the property’s value — $1.9 million.

“It’s a priority for our neighborhood that we try to maintain this home,” president of the Southmoreland Neighborhood Association Laura Burkhalter told city officials.

Matt Vawter relayed to the Kansas City City Plan Commission on Tuesday that Birt did not have any immediate plans for the site and was waiting on the outcome of the historical designation issue.

The Vawter brothers were adamant that they opposed their property being added to the Kansas City registration of historical places. After Tuesday’s meeting, it appears they will not have to worry about it.

Commissioners voted 3-2 in denying historic landmark status for the property.

