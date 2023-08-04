Blue Springs drivers may see delays as crews work to improve highway

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - People planning on shopping during Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend may want to find an alternative way to get around town.

Crews are working to replace the medians on State Route 7 from RD Mize Road to Vesper. The highway is reduced to one lane in each direction through the work, causing traffic to backup in busy areas.

They are replacing the highway medians in the area. Some of the medians were damaged and crumbling in areas.

According to the city of Blue Springs, the work is expected to last about three weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.