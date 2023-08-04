Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bicyclist dies in Overland Park crash

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A bicyclist in Overland Park has died after a crash on Sunday.

Police said Friday the crash occurred on northbound Antioch just south of W. 99th Street involving a bicyclist and motor vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not see the bicyclist on the road and struck him from behind. The bicyclist, 41-year-old Noah Anderson, of Overland Park, suffered a severe head injury and died days after the crash.

OPPD said the crash is still under investigation by the Overland Park Police Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her...
Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Friday with severe storms moving in
Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro
Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings

Latest News

This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation
Vernon Taylor, a lifelong Chiefs fan from Mississippi, was buried in a team-themed casket on...
‘He was a huge fan’: Lifelong supporter in Mississippi buried in Chiefs-wrapped coffin
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Report: Former Chiefs corner suspended following Vegas nightclub incident
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during NFL football training camp...
Kansas City Chiefs warn Training Camp tickets sold out for certain practices