Bicyclist dies in Overland Park crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A bicyclist in Overland Park has died after a crash on Sunday.

Police said Friday the crash occurred on northbound Antioch just south of W. 99th Street involving a bicyclist and motor vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not see the bicyclist on the road and struck him from behind. The bicyclist, 41-year-old Noah Anderson, of Overland Park, suffered a severe head injury and died days after the crash.

OPPD said the crash is still under investigation by the Overland Park Police Traffic Unit.

