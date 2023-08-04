Bicyclist dies in Overland Park crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A bicyclist in Overland Park has died after a crash on Sunday.
Police said Friday the crash occurred on northbound Antioch just south of W. 99th Street involving a bicyclist and motor vehicle.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not see the bicyclist on the road and struck him from behind. The bicyclist, 41-year-old Noah Anderson, of Overland Park, suffered a severe head injury and died days after the crash.
OPPD said the crash is still under investigation by the Overland Park Police Traffic Unit.
