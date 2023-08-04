37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was shot by a purse snatcher while she was walking into work.

“About five minutes after I hung up with her, I got a phone call from her cell phone that somebody had shot her in front of her workplace,” Richard Koontz, the father of Regina Parker said.

Thursday, August 3, 2023, at about 9:30 AM, Koontz explained that his daughter was outside the Rainbow at Lewis Avenue and Alexis Road. Parker, he said, is the assistant manager at the store. She was heading inside to open for the day when Koontz said a man grabbed Parker’s purse, but only got away with a small handbag.

In the process, that man pulled a gun and shot Parker twice in the abdomen. Now, she is in an induced coma at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, according to her father, who said Parker is undergoing surgery.

“What’s wrong with somebody that there could be gained by shooting her?” Koontz said. “We all see the violence in this city every single day, but you don’t expect it to be on your doorstep.”

He’s hoping to spread the word about the violent crime so that someone may come forward with information to Toledo Police.

