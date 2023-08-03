Aging & Style
Why changes to your benefits could impact your retirement plans

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to hear why he thinks people retiring today could be impacted by changes to Social Security and Medicare benefits.  Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

