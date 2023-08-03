Aging & Style
Victim identified in one of two overnight shootings in Kansas City, Independence

Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the victim from one of two shootings that took place early in the morning on August 3.

45-year-old Carlos Palacio was shot and killed in the 9800 block of East US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri.

Detectives continue to follow leads in the case and are asking anyone that has information regarding this case to contact the KC Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

Below is previous coverage of the shootings.

Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro.

Thursday morning around 2:15, Kansas City Police were called to 18th and Askew, where they found 40-year-old Phillip Roberts shot and killed outside of a car in a parking lot.

Police are on the search for a suspect in that shooting.

Just fifteen minutes earlier, across town in Independence, Missouri, a man was shot and killed, also found in a parking lot, this time outside a business in the 9800 block of East 40 Highway.

When Independence Police arrived, the suspect had already run. Detectives are talking with witnesses who may have information about that shooting.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

