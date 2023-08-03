University of Kansas Health creates new center to combat nursing shortages

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas School of Nursing is working to address the nursing shortage crisis.

The school announced it launched the Kansas Nursing Workforce Center. The center will work to develop programs to help current nurses and get teenagers and college students interested in nursing careers. The center also plans to work with communities across the state to recruit and retain nurses.

KU School of Nursing has initial budgetary support for the center, but it expects to pursue additional funding through research and grants to support the center.

This fall, the center will form an advisory board, with plans for additional expansion of the board in subsequent years.

Nursing shortages are an issue across the country.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for registered nurses nationwide will hit more than 3.6 million by the year 2030.

Missouri

In March 2023, HCA Midwest Health announced plans to build a $34.5 million center for clinical advancement at Research College of Nursing. The college hopes to solve the nursing shortage by using the new center to increase interest and enrollment.

The new building sets next to Research Medical Center. The grand opening is set for 2025, just in time for the college’s 120th anniversary.

Last year, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $3 million in grants awarded to 11 colleges and universities across the state.

Parson said the funding will be used to improve the nursing students’ education programs while developing solutions to alleviate staffing shortages. Schools awarded grants will develop career-ladder programs in high schools, expand earn-while-you-learn models, and improve their virtual and long-distance learning options.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is also struggling to address nursing shortages.

To address the problem, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics announced it would create a registered nurse apprenticeship program. It’s one of the first programs of its kind in the country, according to UW Health.

The health system says the four-year program is designed to encourage people in the program to pursue an associate degree in nursing. Once the student has an associate degree, they are eligible to take the board examination and become a registered nurse.

According to UW Health, the workforce lost 100,000 nurses during and following the COVID-19 pandemic.

