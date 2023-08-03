Aging & Style
Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro.

Thursday morning around 2:15 Kansas City Police were called to the 1800 block of Askew where they found a man shot and killed outside of a car in a parking lot.

Police are on the search for a suspect in that shooting.

Just fifteen minutes earlier across town in Independence, Missouri a man was shot and killed, also found in the parking lot, in the 9800 block of East 40 Highway.

When Independence Police arrived the suspect had already run. Detectives are talking to witnesses who may have information about that shooting.

