Truck leaks 180 gallons of oil during delivery in Utah

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HURRICANE, Utah (CNN) - Authorities say roughly 180 gallons of unused motor oil leaked out of a transport truck in Hurricane, Utah, on Wednesday.

Responding crews discovered that a fitting on the truck carrying the oil had failed. As a result, the oil didn’t dispense into the holding tank as intended and spilled over into a storm drain.

No details about where the storm drain leads were provided.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue is working with the city as well as state health and environmental authorities to monitor the issue.

They called in a cleaning company specializing in hazardous materials to clean up the spill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

