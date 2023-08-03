Aging & Style
Tiger ties named to 30under30 list

30Under30 announced by 247Sports
Arkansas plays Missouri on Faurot Field inside at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an...
Arkansas plays Missouri on Faurot Field inside at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri offensive lineman and tight end from 2013 to 2017 Alec Abeln was named to 247Sports 30Under30 List on Tuesday.

The annual list was started by 247Sports in 2017 and recognizes the top young coaches and off-field staffers in the world of college football.

Abeln, 29, followed his playing career in Columbia with being hired on as a graduate assistant at Missouri in 2018. He then left for Central Florida in the same role in 2019, worked as an offensive assistant at Ole Miss in 2020 and found himself at Tennessee beginning in 2021 where he now is the tight ends coach.

“Abeln’s considered a future offensive line coach with coordinator upside by those in the industry.” said the report.

Former Missouri linebacker under Barry Odom Michael Scherer, who is now the defensive coordinator at UNLV, also found himself on the list. Scherer spent the past pair of seasons as Arkansas’ linebacker coach and served as Arkansas’ interim defensive coordinator for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas after Odom took the UNLV job. He followed Odom to UNLV where he serves as defensive coordinator in Vegas now.

Kansas football running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and former All-American linebacker and Jayhawk Joe Dineen also made the list by 247Sports.

