Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ returns to Kansas City for first federal hearing

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was released on bail Wednesday after a December armed...
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was released on bail Wednesday after a December armed robbery of a Tulsa, Oklahoma bank.(Tulsa County Jail)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs fan known as ChiefsAholic is back in Kansas City, weeks after he waived extradition following his arrest in California. U.S. Marshals were responsible for transporting Xaviar Michael Babudar from California to Kansas City.

Babudar, 29, was arrested last month for bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the federal charges Friday afternoon.

A multi-state investigation arrested Bubadar who had been on the run as a fugitive for four months. He is charged in connection with multiple robberies across the Midwest.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list

After initial charges of a bank robbery in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, in December 2022 in Tulsa, he was released on bond in February 2023. One month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento, California.

Babudar’s affidavit alleges he stole $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, which he later transferred to Missouri. Investigators say he entered the bank with a ski mask and gave the bank teller a note indicating he had a firearm.

The affidavit also alleges the Chiefs fan purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions and allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

FILE: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Jones posts cryptic Instagram story as holdout continues
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) stretch...
The ‘stache is back: Kelce brings back different look at Chiefs camp
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died at training camp