The ‘stache is back: Kelce brings back different look at Chiefs camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was bored. In need for a little change during the dog days of training camp in St. Joseph, Kelce shaved his beard down to a mustache and is calling himself El Travador.

“It’s just having fun at camp, man,” Kelce told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano during the network’s ‘Inside Training Camp LIVE.’ “You get sick of looking at yourself in the mirror with all this fur on your face.”

And re-emerging with the mustache allows Kelce to connect with head coach Andy Reid as well.

“Shoutout to Andy Reid, baby,” Kelce said. “It’s the ‘stache time. Power of the ‘stache.”

Kelce already had an eventful start to his 11th training camp before making a change to his aesthetic. During practices on Friday and Saturday, Kelce got into shoving matches with teammates DiCaprio Bootle and Jack Cochrane, throwing a punch after scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s red zone work.

“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader... plain and simple,” Kelce said.

Both Reid and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said they appreciated the tight end’s accountability, but also supported his passion for the game.

“I think we all have (an edge),” Mahomes said Wednesday of the competitiveness of Chiefs training camp. “We have a lot of guys out here that are super competitive, but it’s just about doing it the right way. Trav punching the guy, not necessarily the way you want to do it, but you love the fire. You love the fire on both sides of the ball.

“Trying to finish to the last second, but that’s just the type of guys we are. We’re going to compete, we’re going to argue on the football field, and then we’re going to love each other in the locker room. We have a lot of dudes that are super competitive on this team.”

