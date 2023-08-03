Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Six KC restaurants selected for Yelp list of top restaurants in the Midwest

WITN
The collection features a diverse range of cuisines, including Mediterranean, BBQ, Mexican, Halal, Italian and more.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has long been famous for its top-notch barbeque.

So it’s no surprise that one of KC’s most beloved barbeque restaurants – Q39 in Midtown – was selected as number 50 in Yelp’ Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest.

Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hanger 29, another barbeque restaurant, was selected as number 77.

But the list recognized KC cuisine as more than just barbeque with the inclusion of restaurants serving anything from Central European to café food.

Of the KC rankings, The Russel, which is known for healthy café options, placed the highest at 33.

Baba’s Pantry, a Palestinian deli, placed 65 on the list. Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches placed just behind Scott’s at 76.

Finally, ranked at 81, is Grünauer, a Viennese style restaurant and bar with central European influences.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an...
Former Jayhawk guard suspended following DWI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) stretch...
The ‘stache is back: Kelce brings back different look at Chiefs camp
The two brothers were convicted two weeks apart.
Leavenworth brothers found guilty of child sex crimes, solicitation to commit murder