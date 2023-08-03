Six KC restaurants selected for Yelp list of top restaurants in the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has long been famous for its top-notch barbeque.

So it’s no surprise that one of KC’s most beloved barbeque restaurants – Q39 in Midtown – was selected as number 50 in Yelp’ Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest.

Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hanger 29, another barbeque restaurant, was selected as number 77.

But the list recognized KC cuisine as more than just barbeque with the inclusion of restaurants serving anything from Central European to café food.

Of the KC rankings, The Russel, which is known for healthy café options, placed the highest at 33.

Baba’s Pantry, a Palestinian deli, placed 65 on the list. Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches placed just behind Scott’s at 76.

Finally, ranked at 81, is Grünauer, a Viennese style restaurant and bar with central European influences.

