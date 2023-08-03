Aging & Style
Shop in person, online, this tax-free weekend for qualifying items

Shop in person, online, this tax-free weekend
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students can fill their back-to-school list for less at checkout starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday as part of Tax-Free Weekend in Missouri.

Families and their kids don’t have to be Missouri residents or students to participate, so feel free to cross the state line to shop.

Online and in-person shoppers can save up to 5% more on certain purchases. Since Missouri lawmakers passed a bill making exemptions from all local sales taxes, shoppers will save even more this year, so the sales tax rate in Kansas City is 9.97% translating to a savings of nearly 10%.

Purchases that qualify for exemptions include:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less. However, watches, purses, jewelry, umbrellas, scarves, ties, belt buckles, and a few more clothes do not qualify.
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

This eventful weekend has been going on since 2004, so almost 20 years.

Fifteen other states participate in this tax-free weekend, but Kansas is not one of them. Kansas lawmakers have proposed several versions of a tax holiday bill, but it never made it out of committee last year.

READ MORE: How to make the most out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend

