Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices.
The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.
The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
The move was widely expected by analysts.
Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday over $80 a barrel.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.