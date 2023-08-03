RE has the perfect gift to show appreciation for teachers as we head back to school

Show your child’s teacher appreciation as they head back to school with a sweet gift curated by RE, a locally owned and operated business, that has provided at home design and inspiration for over a decade in Kansas City. Owner, Chrissy Huff, joins Jillian to share the perfect gifts to show appreciation for educators this school year. Inside RE you can find local vendors and young entrepreneurs looking to grow their business.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.