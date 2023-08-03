Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) says the Motor Fuel Consumer Highway Refund filing season is July 1 through September 30.

You can request a refund of the motor fuel tax increase for fuel used for highway purposes, but you must complete Form 4923-H. However, customers must save all their gas receipts and record each fuel visit on the 4923-H form to get the refund.

According to the DOR, In the 2022 filing season, the DOR received 16,218 motor fuel consumer highway claims. The average refund was $27.86. So far, in the 2023 filing season, the DOR received approximately 3,453 claims, with the average refund being $47.79.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is another state department that has benefitted quite a bit from the fuel tax. Springfield’s MoDOT Program Planning Manager, Frank Miller, said MoDOT can work on various new projects to make Missouri’s roads safer. Miller explained where the money MoDOT received from the tax, or SB 262, goes.

“It gets mixed in with the rest of the money that we get through the other fuel tax, the motor vehicle sales tax, the license and registration fees, the federal fuel tax revenues that come to Missouri,” Miller said. “All that gets put together into our overall construction program. It makes more funds available to address all the needs around the state,” he said.

Miller said the funds specifically go toward the FY 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

“When we got the additional state revenue from SB 262, it let us match the funds from the new federal bill because the federal money requires the state to provide at least 20 percent of the project cost. That additional money from SB 262 enabled us to do that,” Miller said. “It’s helpful from that standpoint, and it’s also been helpful from the standpoint of responding to inflation this year. Without SB 262, we would’ve been in a much worse situation trying to deal with the inflated project costs with this construction program,” he said.

An interactive map on MoDOT’s website shows all the STIP projects.

Shawn Marie Burdette, a woman who applied for the gas tax refund last year and this year, told KY3 over Facebook that recording all your gas receipts isn’t as bad as it seems. Burdette could not do an on-camera interview.

“No more than an hour. I print off the form. As I get receipts, I add the place information,” Burdette said. “I like doing it by hand, less mistakes. I did it last year and got around $60.”

Burdette said since she didn’t drive as much this year, the refund is less at around $40 this year.

“Even though that is not much, it is a tank of gas, or I can spend the extra money on groceries for my granddaughters.”

The Missouri DOR did not respond to an on-camera interview request after asking multiple times.

If you didn’t apply for your refund this year, there’s still time to do it in the 2023 filing season. To learn more about the fuel tax and how to apply for a refund, visit the DOR’s website. To read more on the Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, visit MoDOT’s website.

