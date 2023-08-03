Missouri, Kansas agencies assist FBI in rescuing sex trafficking victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Missouri and Kansas law enforcement helped in a recent FBI operation that identified and found 200 sex trafficking victims.
The FBI stated Thursday afternoon that “Operation Cross Country “focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking.”
A release stated that during the three-day operation, law enforcement identified and/or located four adolescent victims, three adult victims, and one person was arrested on local charges.
FBI agents from the Kansas City field office took part in the mission, along with:
- Missouri State Highway Patrol
- Kansas City, Missouri Police Department
- Gladstone, Missouri Police Department
- Joplin, Missouri Police Department
- Springfield, Missouri Police Department
- Overland Park, Kansas Police Department
- Wichita, Kansas Police Department
- Sedgwick County, Kansas Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit
- Department of Homeland Security
