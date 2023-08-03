Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri, Kansas agencies assist FBI in rescuing sex trafficking victims

A release stated that during the three-day operation, law enforcement identified and/or located...
A release stated that during the three-day operation, law enforcement identified and/or located four adolescent victims, three adult victims, and one person was arrested on local charges.(FBI)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Missouri and Kansas law enforcement helped in a recent FBI operation that identified and found 200 sex trafficking victims.

The FBI stated Thursday afternoon that “Operation Cross Country “focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking.”

A release stated that during the three-day operation, law enforcement identified and/or located four adolescent victims, three adult victims, and one person was arrested on local charges.

ALSO READ: Leavenworth brothers found guilty of child sex crimes, solicitation to commit murder

FBI agents from the Kansas City field office took part in the mission, along with:

  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Kansas City, Missouri Police Department
  • Gladstone, Missouri Police Department
  • Joplin, Missouri Police Department
  • Springfield, Missouri Police Department
  • Overland Park, Kansas Police Department
  • Wichita, Kansas Police Department
  • Sedgwick County, Kansas Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit
  • Department of Homeland Security
ALSO READ: Former Jayhawk guard suspended following DWI

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

Avid Telecom is accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do...
FCC issues $300M record-breaking fine for robocalls targeting Americans
Chiefs continue chippy training camp in St. Joe
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list
The collection features a diverse range of cuisines, including Mediterranean, BBQ, Mexican,...
Six KC restaurants featured on Yelp’s list of best restaurants in the Midwest