MidAmerica Nazarene football player remembered as inclusive person

By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A football player at MidAmerica Nazarene University passed away on Sunday.

Myzelle Law, 19, was a rising sophomore for the Pioneers. His family told KCTV5 he passed away due to a heat-related injuries.

Law’s parents, Paul and Yesenia, are in the process of grieving. However, they said the community has helped them feel how much their son was loved.

“He connected people like dots, literally. Just connecting dots all over this city,” Paul Law said.

“We knew what we had, but then to hear it from other people, it’s overwhelming,” Yesenia Law said. “His light is still shining through them.”

Myzelle’s parents told KCTV5 he struggled at practice one day in late July. He stepped away for a break, but then needed to go to the hospital. His internal temperature reached 108 degrees and all his organs failed.

“We were told people don’t last 24-48 hours,” Yesenia Law said. “He gave us a week to spend time with him.”

Myzelle was a young man with big goals. He wanted to start a foundation to help kids afford sports gear and trips to camps – a legacy his parents said they will continue.

“We cannot let Myzelle die. He’s gone. My world stopped. The rest of the world didn’t stop,” Paul Law said. “I’m not going to get him back, but the thing I can do is continue his legacy and his light.”

Myzelle signed up to be an organ donor. His family can’t wait to see his legacy live on in another.

“We look forward to getting that letter in the mail saying, ‘Myzelle was a match for XYZ and they want to meet you.’ Oh my God. That day, when it comes, we’re going to be so happy just to see that he lives on through someone else.”

“He was such a special person,” Paul Law said. “He really was.”

On Friday, some of Myzelle’s friends from Blue Valley North are holding a balloon release at the high school. It will start at 4 p.m. on the football field. Event organizers ask people to bring purple balloons, because purple was his favorite color.

His family has also set up a GoFundMe to help them cover the unexpected funeral and medical expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.

