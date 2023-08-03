Man charged with murder following shooting in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Wednesday shooting that killed a man in a vehicle outside a Grandview residence.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Cameron K. Harper of Grandview has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Grandview police went to a residence and found the shooting victim in a white vehicle. It happened near two other shootings that happened the same evening.

Officers found four bullet holes in the windshield and seven bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

The suspect vehicle was described as a green pickup truck with a lawn mower in the back. Harper was subsequently picked up by Kansas City police.

Officers recovered a phone, vehicle key, backpack and mask. They also found .40 shell casings in the second row of the vehicle, prescription bottles and documents with Harper’s name on them.

Shell casings that matched the crime scene and a .40 caliber handgun were also found. Detectives determined that the key on Harper matched the truck.

Early Thursday, prosecutors filed charges against Harper and asked a judge to place them under seal to protect the ongoing investigation. Late in the afternoon, they requested that it be unsealed. Prosecutors have also requested a $750,000 bond.

The prosecutor’s office said “an investigation continues into at least two other nearby shootings” the same day “and allegations of earlier crimes.”

“Much more work will be required by law enforcement and my office to complete investigations of what appear to be related shootings in south Kansas City and Grandview,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “My office greatly appreciates the prompt and promising efforts by law enforcement officers in multiple jurisdictions and the prosecutors who responded. We also want to thank those in our community who stepped up to advance solving this case.”

