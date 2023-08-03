‘Love at first sight’: couple from Paris welcomes baby girl through a KC surrogate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may seem like a movie plot, but the love story of Eddye and Yohann from Paris, France, is completely true. And, it’s starting its next chapter right here in Kansas City.

In 2019, Eddye and Yohann met in Paris and, immediately, they both knew that the other was “the one.” They moved in together within three weeks and quickly knew they wanted to start a family together. Unfortunately, this became the first conflict in their love story plot because, in France, surrogacy is illegal.

Eddye and Yohann knew they would have to look elsewhere.

After three years of time, effort and money spent, the couple found a surrogate in none other than Kansas City. In early 2023, the surrogate became pregnant with a due date in early September.

Eddye and Yohann were able to stay up to date with the pregnancy from afar, checking in on their “hero surrogate” and baby regularly and attending OB checkups virtually.

Everything was going perfectly until July 11 when Eddye and Yohann got the news that no parents want to hear– the surrogate was admitted to Research Medical Center (RMC) with severe pre-eclampsia and was going to be induced.

On July 13, the couple watched the delivery of their baby girl on Facetime as they boarded a flight to the United States. The surrogate and their daughter made it through delivery safely and are both recovering.

Cassilya (”Cass-EEL-yuh”) was born at 32 weeks with a full head of black hair. She was 4 lbs at birth but is growing healthily in the NICU.

Cassilya is happy and healthy in the NICU. (RMC)

Her parents are staying at the Ronald McDonald House and “have fallen in love with Kansas City.” After meeting with the RMC Chaplain, Rachel, to discuss how they were coping with Cassilya’s early delivery, Eddye and Yohann decided to move their wedding date- and location- to Kansas City.

Eddye and Yohann, accompanied by their nurse, doctor and caregiver friends at RMC, are set to be married in the hospital’s chapel on August 3.

Cassilya will be in attendance, wearing a white dress with hand-stitched flowers that was gifted to her by the nursing staff.

The wedding cake and cupcakes are donations from the Sweet and Salty Bakery and the HCA’s professional photographer will be providing photography and videography service.

KCTV5 will have a reporter present at the ceremony. Stay tuned for coverage as Eddye and Yohann tie the knot in their love story that’s four years in the making!

