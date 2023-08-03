Lenexa K9 helps police arrest teenage burglary suspects

LENEXA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department credits a K9 for helping officers arrest three teenagers suspected of breaking into cars.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near 96th Terrace and Rosehill Road in Lenexa around 3 a.m. Friday after someone reported a car burglary. They reported seeing a number of suspects running away from the complex as officers arrived.

Investigators called in K9s and drones to help as they searched for suspects.

The department said K9 Bruno tracked one suspect and found the teenager hiding behind a dumpster. K9 Bruno also found a second suspect in the area.

Police arrested a total of three people between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Investigators said they identified two other suspects believed to be involved in the burglaries. The two suspects have not yet been arrested at this time.

