Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lenexa K9 helps police arrest teenage burglary suspects

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department credits a K9 for helping officers arrest three teenagers suspected of breaking into cars.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near 96th Terrace and Rosehill Road in Lenexa around 3 a.m. Friday after someone reported a car burglary. They reported seeing a number of suspects running away from the complex as officers arrived.

Investigators called in K9s and drones to help as they searched for suspects.

The department said K9 Bruno tracked one suspect and found the teenager hiding behind a dumpster. K9 Bruno also found a second suspect in the area.

Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings

Police arrested a total of three people between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Investigators said they identified two other suspects believed to be involved in the burglaries. The two suspects have not yet been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police work a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-670...
Crash closes part of EB I-670 in Downtown Kansas City
A new rule intended to prevent minors from checking out “obscene” or “pornographic” materials...
How Missouri’s libraries are responding to Ashcroft’s ‘protection of minors’ rule
MIssouri woman makes cookbook 'An Alpha Gal Cooks' to fight mysterious illness
MIssouri woman makes cookbook 'An Alpha Gal Cooks' to fight mysterious illness
On Thursday, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty defended the assessment despite cries...
Jackson County property tax appeals top 54k, assessor defends assessment