Leavenworth brothers found guilty of child sex crimes, solicitation to commit murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The brother of a 40-year-old Leavenworth man convicted of child sex crimes was found guilty of rape yesterday.

Thomas Manczuk, 43, pleaded no contest to two counts of rape on August 2, 2023. His conviction comes two weeks after his brother, Steven Manczuk, was found guilty on charges connected to the same investigation.

KCTV5 wrote an article about Steven Manczuk’s conviction on July 21. The next day, a man claiming to be Steven’s brother called KCTV5 asking to have the article removed. He claimed to have power of attorney over Steven and became agitated when he was informed that Steven’s case details are publicly available and therefore not subject to be removed at his request. It is unclear if the man who called was Thomas Manczuk.

The brothers’ conviction stems from a number of incidents from 2011 to 2015 with victims under the age of 14. During that time, Steven lived with Thomas.

In May 2020, the Manczuk brothers were identified as suspects when Detroit FBI agents opened a case on a man with a Skype account nicknamed “steve.manczuck93.” Investigators contacted the Skype account in 2011, where Steven shared images of child pornography with the undercover investigators. He also stated he had access to a child he could abuse.

The victims’ statements matched the images and messages the FBI had discovered.

In November 2022, while Steven was in custody and awaiting trial, investigators learned that he wanted to have his victims murdered when a fellow inmate informed law enforcement.

Now, both brothers remain in custody awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.