Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her when she went in the boys’ restroom.

The claims are being made in a new lawsuit against Platte County High School. The ACLU is representing the trans student in the case.

“She fully transitioned right before high school, started living life as a female, as she felt comfortable her whole life,” said Dust Farr, the student’s father.

That comfortability changed after she tried using the girls restroom at Platte County High School.

“They threatened her with arrest, said it’s against the law,” Farr said.

After multiple suspensions, the student reached her breaking point.

“Went back from suspension and used the boys restroom, because she didn’t want to get in trouble again,” Farr said. “Another student threatened to rape her, a male student, because she was in the boys restroom. After that, we asked the school for virtual learning.”

Farr watched his daughter rapidly spiral into a severe depression.

“She tried to commit suicide twice,” Farr said. “She was hospitalized for that and pretty much gave up.”

The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Platte County School District on her behalf, arguing the school broke the law by requiring her to use the bathroom that aligned with her sex assigned at birth or the school single use, gender neutral bathroom.

Farr said no parent should know this kind of pain and hopes the lawsuit sets the tone for transgender rights in the Show Me State.

“I don’t want to see another parent-- to see a child hurt or kill themselves because of archaic policies,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County

Latest News

Kansas City, Missouri, will study whether an independent 911 system would shorten wait times...
Kansas City to evaluate independent 911 system in hopes of decreasing wait times
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called Jackson County’s recent property assessment a “crisis.”...
KC mayor calls Jackson County’s property assessment a ‘crisis,’ questions the long-term implications
The New Century facility is expected to create 112 jobs with a payroll of $7.1 million at the...
Electric vehicle components company to build North American HQ site in Johnson County
She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her...
Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal ha