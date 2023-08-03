Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her when she went in the boys’ restroom.

The claims are being made in a new lawsuit against Platte County High School. The ACLU is representing the trans student in the case.

“She fully transitioned right before high school, started living life as a female, as she felt comfortable her whole life,” said Dust Farr, the student’s father.

That comfortability changed after she tried using the girls restroom at Platte County High School.

“They threatened her with arrest, said it’s against the law,” Farr said.

After multiple suspensions, the student reached her breaking point.

“Went back from suspension and used the boys restroom, because she didn’t want to get in trouble again,” Farr said. “Another student threatened to rape her, a male student, because she was in the boys restroom. After that, we asked the school for virtual learning.”

Farr watched his daughter rapidly spiral into a severe depression.

“She tried to commit suicide twice,” Farr said. “She was hospitalized for that and pretty much gave up.”

The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Platte County School District on her behalf, arguing the school broke the law by requiring her to use the bathroom that aligned with her sex assigned at birth or the school single use, gender neutral bathroom.

Farr said no parent should know this kind of pain and hopes the lawsuit sets the tone for transgender rights in the Show Me State.

“I don’t want to see another parent-- to see a child hurt or kill themselves because of archaic policies,” he said.

