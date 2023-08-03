KC man sentenced in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal judge sentenced a metro man for a crime connected to the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter.

Ja’Von L. Taylor, 24, will spend seven years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Taylor has been in custody since officers arrested him on Oct. 6, 2022. That’s when Independence police responded to a shooting at a gas station near East 39th Street South and Sterling Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Anthony Santi on the floor inside the front doors of the business. Santi, an off-duty Kansas City firefighter, later died of his injuries at a hospital.

According to court documents, Taylor confronted the store clerk and then refused to leave the business when asked. Santi happened to be in the store at the time and escorted Taylor out of the building. When they reached Taylor’s car, Taylor pulled the gun from under the front seat. Taylor and Santi wrestled over the gun until Santi put Taylor in a headlock. Taylor’s girlfriend then retrieved the handgun and shot Santi in the back.

READ MORE: Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ returns to Kansas City for first federal hearing

Officers searched Taylor’s vehicle and found the Glock machine gun, a broken extended magazine, and a 15-round magazine. Taylor told investigators that he bought the gun from a guy off the street a few months ago for $500.

At the time of this offense, Taylor was on probation for robbery in the first degree.

Taylor pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a machine gun. It is illegal for anyone convicted of a felony to have a gun.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office declined to charge Taylor’s girlfriend in the shooting, citing self defense.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.