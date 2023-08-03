Aging & Style
Kansas man agrees to pay back $350K to Missouri investors

FILE: A Kansas resident and two Missouri-based entities settled charges that they misrepresented and omitted material information in the course of raising investments. (Source: Pexel/stock image)((Source: Pexel/stock image))
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas man and two Missouri-registered businesses have settled charges alleging they misrepresented and omitted material information during the course of raising capital from investors.

A consent order signed by the Kansas resident, MacKenzie S.C. Hoambrecker, H & Z Enterprises HI, LLC and H & Z Cultivation, LLC, alleges that between May 1, 2019 and Dec. 24, 2019, Hoambrecker raised more than $5.4 million from at least 40 investors across 17 states. Those funds included investments from six sources in Missouri, in an effort to fund a start-up hemp producer called Mt. Hempton Farms, LLC.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s securities division said the respondents are alleged to have violated state securities laws by providing investors with false and misleading offering materials, as well as failing to disclose conflicts of interest.

None of the investors received any distribution of profits or had any amount of principal returned over the course of their investment, according to Ashcroft’s securities division.

Without admitting to or denying the division’s findings, Hoambrecker and the two Missouri-registered entities agreed to issue rescission offers to the six Missouri investors and pay $100,000 to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Investor Education and Protection Fund. Following the division’s order, $350,000 will be returned to Missouri investors.

“New market trends like this are tempting,” Ashcroft said. “With all investments, make sure you know and understand the risks, even when investing with family members or close colleagues.”

