Kansas City Current’s Kristen Hamilton named to NWSL July Best XI of the month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) put out the July Best XI list on Wednesday and one of Kansas City’s own has made it.

Kansas City Current forward Kristen Hamilton was voted as one of three forwards on the roster by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL’s on-air broadcast talent. Mastercard and the NWSL launched the Best XI of the Month awards platform with the First Team and Second Team honors for the 22 top players of the league following the 2021 season.

READ MORE: Current’s Debinha scores for Brazil in World Cup loss

After Hamilton scored the first hat trick in Challenge Cup and club history at the Current’s last home match, Hamilton jumped to become the second-leading scorer all-time in the Challenge Cup. The captain leads the team in goals scored this month and has led them to two wins and a draw out of four matches in the month of July.

Hamilton and the Current will take on Racing Louisville at home to finish off the group stage of the UKG Challenge Cup tournament on August 5 at 7 p.m.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS CITY CURRENT HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:35 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.