Kansas basketball Puerto Rico games to be streamed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas men’s basketball has landed in Puerto Rico for a trio of exhibition games at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico ahead of basketball season.

A chance to watch all the new faces and names compete against a Puerto Rico Select Team and Bahamian National Team will now be streamed live, Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday.

Thursday the Jayhawks will match up against a Puerto Rico Select Team at 11 a.m. to begin the action. This will be followed by a pair of games against the Bahamian National Team August 5 at 4 p.m. and August 7 at 11 a.m. with pregames and postgames taking place 30 minutes before and after the action.

The Bahamian National Team consists of NBA players Eric Gordon, Klay Thompson, Kai Jones, Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton and former Kansas guard and 2022 NCAA National Champion Remy Martin.

Kansas is 92-9 all-time in exhibition history and has won 33-straight exhibition contests dating back to October 30, 2012. The Jayhawks are 60-2 in exhibition play during head coach Bill Self’s time at Kansas. NCAA guidelines allows teams to take trips similar to this one once every four years, the last being in August 2017to Italy, touring Rome and Seregno.

The stream will be linked with the Jayhawk Radio Network broadcast with Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley calling the action here and on the KU Athletics Facebook page.

Men’s basketball ticket mini plans for the upcoming season went on sale on Tuesday and can be accessed here.

