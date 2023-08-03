K-State announces Howard, Brooks to additional watchlists Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) announced further award watch lists Thursday.

Quarterback Will Howard was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list for the second-straight season. The trophy goes to the top college football player who serves others, celebrates their positive impact on society and inspires greater service in the world. Howard named as a candidate marks the ninth-straight season a Wildcat has been up for the award since the beginning in 2015. Former Wildcat Dalton Risner was a finalist for the honor in 2018.

A main reason that Howard is being honored for his work off the field is his work with K-State’s Get in the Game/Be the Match bone marrow registry drive , which has presented an opportunity for student and faculty on the K-State campus to be connected with a blood cancer patient in need of a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Howard and K-State assistant head coach Van Malone earned the Get in the Game Impact Award presented by the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation additionally for this work.

Senior wide receiver and kick returner Phillip Brooks was named a candidate additionally for the Paul Hornung Award for a second time. The award is presented o the most versatile player in college football. The Lee’s Summit native’s inclusion on the Hornung Award watch list marks the third-straight season a Wildcat is represented and the eighth time since the award’s beginning in 2010.

Former Chief Byron Pringle is one of four Wildcats that have been up for the award.

Kansas State is in its first week of 2023 preseason camp as the Wildcats’ first practice was held on Wednesday morning and the Wildcats will host SEMO on September 2 at 6p.m. to open up the season. Tickets can be purchased here.

